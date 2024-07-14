Piper Sandler Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $225.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.05.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.92 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.22 and a 200-day moving average of $204.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

