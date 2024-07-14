Piper Sandler Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $262.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $262.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Shares of WDAY opened at $230.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.02. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total value of $17,317,494.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,353,539.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,672 shares of company stock valued at $103,096,914 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Workday by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Workday by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

