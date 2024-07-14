Piper Sandler Trims Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Target Price to $63.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.43.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.18 million, a PE ratio of -782.57 and a beta of 1.87. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $122.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

See Also

