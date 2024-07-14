Piper Sandler Trims Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Target Price to $63.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.43.
View Our Latest Stock Report on KRUS
Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kura Sushi USA Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kura Sushi USA
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.