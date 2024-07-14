PotCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.79 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $20.79 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00115686 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013674 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.