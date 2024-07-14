PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 72,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.70. 475,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,436. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 315.80%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

