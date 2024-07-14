PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Sells $695,874.14 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 30,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $695,874.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,251.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 9,789 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $219,077.82.

On Thursday, June 20th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,797 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $107,117.01.

On Monday, June 10th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 1,600 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 16,070 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $355,468.40.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 1.06. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PWSC shares. Raymond James downgraded PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Baird R W downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PowerSchool

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PowerSchool by 353.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in PowerSchool by 111.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.