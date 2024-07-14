PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,513,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,518 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of PowerSchool worth $32,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PowerSchool by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 580,969 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in PowerSchool by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,932,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,722,000 after purchasing an additional 442,340 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 59.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,414,000 after buying an additional 935,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,823,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,961,000 after buying an additional 50,094 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.52.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWSC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.41. 3,807,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,798. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 1.06. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

In other news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $28,917.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,763.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $72,238.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,154,491.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $28,917.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,763.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,508 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

