ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMDV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $64.86. The stock had a trading volume of 95,137 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $791.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

