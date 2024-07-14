Proton Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $23.52 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Proton has a total market cap of $23.52 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,194,247,833 coins and its circulating supply is 26,118,708,003 coins. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

