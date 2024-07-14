Proton (XPR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.88 Million

Proton (XPR) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $22.59 million and $1.88 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,208,109,844 coins and its circulating supply is 26,132,331,226 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

