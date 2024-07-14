PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in PVH by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $107.42. 673,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.14.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.