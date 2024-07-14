Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $141.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.85. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $94.67 and a 52-week high of $142.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

