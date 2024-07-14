Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Decreased by Analyst

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.19. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%.

AIZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIZ

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $168.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a 1 year low of $124.22 and a 1 year high of $189.48.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Assurant by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Assurant by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.