Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,919. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $125.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

