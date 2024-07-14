Quantum Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $0.06 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and $4.66 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009241 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,900.03 or 0.99879957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00067184 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

