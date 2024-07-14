Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.06 and approximately $4.66 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

