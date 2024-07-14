Radio Caca (RACA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.88 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $60.14 million and $5.88 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000118 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

