Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Radius Recycling from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $466.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. Radius Recycling has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $36.64.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $673.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radius Recycling will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Recycling

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Radius Recycling in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.