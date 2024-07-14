Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLYB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rallybio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLYB stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.38. 94,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Rallybio ( NASDAQ:RLYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rallybio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Rallybio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

