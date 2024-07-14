Raymond James Begins Coverage on Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bausch + Lomb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.95.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 478.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

