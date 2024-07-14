ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 619.5% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 594.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 619.5% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $12.12 million and approximately $17.53 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00117569 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

