Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,333 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,944,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after acquiring an additional 341,878 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,676.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. 11,522,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,773,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

