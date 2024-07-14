Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $104.01 million and approximately $763,592.66 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10248059 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,382,242.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

