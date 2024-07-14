REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 38,322.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of REX American Resources worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in REX American Resources by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 63,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 396.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 163.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of REX stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $46.61. 135,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,039. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $815.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.96.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. REX American Resources had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other REX American Resources news, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $246,104.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,576.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

