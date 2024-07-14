RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $310.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in RH by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH opened at $274.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.40. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

