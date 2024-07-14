Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a mkt outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $645.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.08. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $179.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.22 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.