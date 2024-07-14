Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the June 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Rise Gold Stock Up 11.1 %
OTCMKTS RYES traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.15. 880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,802. Rise Gold has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.
Rise Gold Company Profile
