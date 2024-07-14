River Global Investors LLP Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

River Global Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 37,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 29.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $21.30. 1,962,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

