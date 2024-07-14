River Global Investors LLP Purchases 24,851 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

River Global Investors LLP increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 310.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of River Global Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,458 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,838,462,000 after buying an additional 1,037,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,301,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,329,838,000 after buying an additional 1,901,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE XOM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.27. 11,684,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $446.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

