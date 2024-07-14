River Global Investors LLP Sells 142 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

River Global Investors LLP reduced its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOOT

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.31. 678,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.48. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $134.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.