River Global Investors LLP Sells 6,080 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

River Global Investors LLP cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE AMG traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.89. 312,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,939. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.27. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $169.65. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

