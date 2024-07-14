River Global Investors LLP Sells 98 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

River Global Investors LLP lessened its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Elastic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $3,104,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $3,789,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Trading Up 1.4 %

ESTC traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.27. 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Elastic has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.15 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,100,208.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,253,760.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $1,100,208.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,253,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

