Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBLX. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.59.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 566.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
