Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.09.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $558.38. 400,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,310. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $546.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $472.18 and a 1 year high of $569.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

