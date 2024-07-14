Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$10.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAS. CIBC cut their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.50.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$8.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$902.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.85. Cascades has a one year low of C$8.83 and a one year high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

In other Cascades news, Director Mario Plourde sold 91,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$898,464.00. In other Cascades news, Director Mario Plourde sold 91,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$898,464.00. Also, Senior Officer Allan Hogg sold 33,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$325,250.45. Insiders have sold a total of 221,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,240 over the last 90 days. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

