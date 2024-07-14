Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.14.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $40,788.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $59,604.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,778.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $40,788.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at $666,199.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $239,495. Company insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,586,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.