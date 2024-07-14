Royal Bank of Canada Trims Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Target Price to C$0.70

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEF. TD Securities cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.69.

Western Forest Products Stock Down 3.3 %

WEF stock opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$137.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.00 million. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 EPS for the current year.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

