Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Sandstorm Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAND. CIBC upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.04.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

