Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.95 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $430.40 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.97 or 0.05335846 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00043686 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,816,735,596 coins and its circulating supply is 1,796,056,573 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

