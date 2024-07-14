Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.98 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Sapphire has a market cap of $3.98 million and $814.83 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.11 or 0.05310752 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00042993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,817,398,796 coins and its circulating supply is 1,796,813,373 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

