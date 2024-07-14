Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
SOAGY stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $84.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.80.
