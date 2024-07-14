Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

SOAGY stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $84.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.80.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.