Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to Issue $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Saul Centers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years. Saul Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 190.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Saul Centers to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $38.58 on Friday. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BFS. B. Riley began coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

