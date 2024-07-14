Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to Issue $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Saul Centers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years. Saul Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 190.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Saul Centers to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.
Saul Centers Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $38.58 on Friday. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Saul Centers
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saul Centers
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.