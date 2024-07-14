Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) EVP Buys $45,712.00 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $117.74 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $104.26 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Science Applications International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.