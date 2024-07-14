Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Update

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,700 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 1,632,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.6 days.
Secure Energy Services Trading Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS SECYF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,485. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.
About Secure Energy Services
