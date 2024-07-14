Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Update

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,700 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 1,632,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.6 days.

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS SECYF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,485. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

