Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Sega Sammy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGAMY remained flat at $3.89 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 34,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,955. Sega Sammy has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

