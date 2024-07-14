Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,005,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $303,374,000 after purchasing an additional 64,373 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 337.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 76,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Stock Up 1.3 %

Select Medical stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.49. 449,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,686. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Select Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

