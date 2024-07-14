Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in June

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Sernova in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Sernova Stock Performance

Sernova stock remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sernova has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.77.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

