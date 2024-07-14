ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $38,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded up $9.35 on Friday, reaching $758.49. 909,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,615. The stock has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $737.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $746.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.60.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

