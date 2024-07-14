SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SGS Trading Up 1.4 %
SGS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 28,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,147. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13. SGS has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.
SGS Company Profile
