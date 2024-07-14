SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SGS Trading Up 1.4 %

SGS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 28,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,147. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13. SGS has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

