Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,929,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,309. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

